Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Outside Of China Exceeds 12,600 - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

Number of People Infected With Coronavirus Outside of China Exceeds 12,600 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 2,100 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 12,600.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 2,103 to 12,668 in 76 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 48 to 214.

