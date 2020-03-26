Number of People Infected With COVID-19 in Gaza Strip Rises From 2 to 9 - Authorities

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip has increased from two to nine, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Gaza Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"Seven new cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Gaza Strip.

All the infected people are police officers, who worked in the quarantined area," the spokesperson said on late Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Palestinian territories has reached 71 with one fatality.

According to John Hopkins University, more than 460,000 cases have been registered worldwide, and over 21,100 people have died.