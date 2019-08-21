UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Infected With Listeriosis In Spain's Andalusia Rises To 131 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:38 PM

The number of people infected with listeriosis in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia has risen to 131, media reported on Wednesday, citing data from Andalusian Health Minister Jesus Aguirre

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The number of people infected with listeriosis in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia has risen to 131, media reported on Wednesday, citing data from Andalusian Health Minister Jesus Aguirre.

In mid-August, the Andalusian Health Ministry declared a health emergency, caused by meatloaf from the La Mecha company that contained Listeria bacteria.

The current number of infected people is 131, while 523 others are awaiting test results, according to the Europa Press news agency.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being has already warned Russian citizens about the outbreak, asking that those who are planning visits to Spain consider the risks involved.

Listeriosis is an infectious disease, most often caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, that potentially leads to meningitis and encephalitis, and deadly to those with a weak immune system. It is usually contracted by eating contaminated food.

