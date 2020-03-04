Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Outside of China Exceeds 10,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 1,700 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 10,000.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 37 to 166.