Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 191,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Over 15,100 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 191,100, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said 191,127 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 15,123 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 786 to 7,807.