UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 191,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 191,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Over 15,100 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 191,100, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said 191,127 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 15,123 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 786 to 7,807.

Related Topics

World 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

21 minutes ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

3 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.