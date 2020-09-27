Number of People Injured After Walkway Collapse in Moscow Region Rises to 51 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The number of people who were injured after an elevated walkway collapsed at a warehouse complex in the Russian town of Stupino, in Moscow Region, has risen to 51, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 13:00 [10:00 GMT], 51 people suffered injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

All the injured people are currently receiving treatment at hospital, the ministry said, adding that several people took their own decision to travel for medical treatment following the accident.

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that 18 people were in serious condition as a result of the walkway collapse.