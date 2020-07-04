Number of People Injured by Blast at Turkish Fireworks Plant Rises to 114 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of people, who were injured by an explosion at a fireworks factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, has increased to 114, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on late Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Earlier reports indicated that four people were killed in the incident, while 97 were injured.

The blast rocked the factory, located not far from the town of Hendek, on Friday. The noise was reportedly heard throughout the central part of the province. According to provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, there were between 150 and 200 workers inside the factory at the moment of the blast. The governor said that the injured people had been hospitalized.

A total of 110 tonnes of fireworks were reportedly stored in the factory's warehouse.