UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured By Blast At Turkish Fireworks Plant Rises To 114 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

Number of People Injured by Blast at Turkish Fireworks Plant Rises to 114 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of people, who were injured by an explosion at a fireworks factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, has increased to 114, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on late Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Earlier reports indicated that four people were killed in the incident, while 97 were injured.

The blast rocked the factory, located not far from the town of Hendek, on Friday. The noise was reportedly heard throughout the central part of the province. According to provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, there were between 150 and 200 workers inside the factory at the moment of the blast. The governor said that the injured people had been hospitalized.

A total of 110 tonnes of fireworks were reportedly stored in the factory's warehouse.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Turkey Sakarya From

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

2 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

2 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

2 hours ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

2 hours ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.