UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured By Earthquake In Iran Rises To 25 - Doctors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Iran Rises to 25 - Doctors

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The number of people, who have been injured by the recent earthquake in Iran, has increased to 25, the head of the country's emergency medical services said.

On late Wednesday, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad. The epicenter was located 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) from the city of Sisakht. Previously, media reported about 10 injured people.

"About 20 people have been sent to [the city of] Yasuj. The earthquake has hit the outskirts of Sisakht, there have been no problems in nearby settlements.

No people have died, the situation has stabilized," Pirhossein Kolivand said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the government's information portal.

He added that 25 people had been left injured as a result of the earthquake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Iran Died Yasuj Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

1 hour ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

3 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

4 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

2 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.