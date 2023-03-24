UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured By Earthquake In Northwestern Iran Rises To 165

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Rises to 165

The number of people injured as a result of the earthquake that jolted northwestern Iran on Friday close to the Turkish border has risen to 165, the governor of the West Azerbaijan province said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The number of people injured as a result of the earthquake that jolted northwestern Iran on Friday close to the Turkish border has risen to 165, the governor of the West Azerbaijan province said.

"Today's quake left 165 people injured, of whom 139 were discharged after receiving medical help. Twenty-six others require more assistance," Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the city of Khoy at 03:16 GMT, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The scale of destruction was not immediately reported.

Iran sits on several major tectonic faults and is prone to frequent earthquakes. IRNA news agency reported that West Azerbaijan recorded at least 35 tremors measuring above 2.5 on the Richter scale in the past two months.

Iran saw the deadliest earthquake in 1990 when a 7.7-magnitude tremor killed at least 37,000 people and injured more than 100,000 others in the northwestern provinces of Gilan and Zanjan.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Iran Zanjan Azerbaijan Border From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Mun ..

Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Munich&#039;s former coach: Repor ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 S ..

Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 September - Official

7 minutes ago
 Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US ..

Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US Federal Reserve on SVB Collaps ..

7 minutes ago
 France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Pu ..

France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Public Sector Transformation Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Dozens of migrants missing in latest Tunisia shipw ..

Dozens of migrants missing in latest Tunisia shipwreck

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.