Number Of People Injured By Train Derailment In Egypt Rises To 15 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:00 AM

Number of People Injured by Train Derailment in Egypt Rises to 15 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021)   The number of people, who have been injured as a result of a passenger train's derailment in the northern Egyptian province of Sharqia, has risen to 15, the national Ministry of Health said.

On late Wednesday, the Youm7 newspaper reported that the passenger train, which was heading from the city of Zagazig for Cairo, had derailed near the city of Minya al-Qamh.

The newspaper reported about 10 people injured in the incident.

"The train accident in Sharqia left 15 people injured. No people have died," the ministry said in a statement.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Last month, two trains collided in Egypt's southern Sohag province, leaving 19 people dead and 185 more injured.

