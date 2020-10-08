UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Injured In Ammo Depot Blasts In Russia's West Grows To 13- Regional Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:11 PM

Number of People Injured in Ammo Depot Blasts in Russia's West Grows to 13- Regional Gov't

The number of people injured in explosions at an ammunition depot located in Russia's Ryazan region has reached 13, the regional government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The number of people injured in explosions at an ammunition depot located in Russia's Ryazan region has reached 13, the regional government said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a patch of grass caught fire not far from the Russian Defense Ministry's artillery ammunition depot, and the fire later spread to the building, provoking explosions. No one was killed, doctors previously reported eight injuries. A state of emergency was declared in the region, and the Caspian Federal highway was blocked.

"Thirteen people were injured," the regional government said in a statement, specifying that one individual is now in an emergency room.

The Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik it would increase the ground group of forces amid the continuing blasts.

"The Ministry of Emergencies will deploy a ground group of forces to the site of the incident: 392 people and 81 units of equipment, including 36 tank vehicles," the ministry said.

