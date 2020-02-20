UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Injured In An-2 Hard Landing In Magadan Rises To 7 - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:20 AM

Number of People Injured in An-2 Hard Landing in Magadan Rises to 7 - Emergencies Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The number of people, who were injured on Thursday as a result of a hard landing made by an An-2 private plane in Russia's Magadan, has increased to seven, a spokesperson for the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

There were 12 passengers and two crew members on board of the plane. According to the previous information, provided by the ministry, the incident left two people injured.

"According to the updated information, seven people were injured, they have been hospitalized in serious condition," the spokesperson said.

The Investigative Committee has already launched a probe into the incident, according to the regional authorities.

