UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured In Blasts At Ammo Depot In Russia's Achinsk Up To 40 - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Number of People Injured in Blasts at Ammo Depot in Russia's Achinsk Up to 40 - Medics

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The number of people injured in a series of explosions at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has increased to 40, a spokeswoman to the local healthcare authorities told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The health authorities earlier said one person was killed and 32 others were injured in the explosions.

"According to the latest information, there are 40 injured ... Eight people remain in hospitals," Zoya Melnikova said.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on August 5. Several days later, a lightning hit the same military facility, causing new blasts.  

Related Topics

Injured Russia Achinsk Krasnoyarsk Same August

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

18 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

19 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.