KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The number of people injured in a series of explosions at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has increased to 40, a spokeswoman to the local healthcare authorities told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The health authorities earlier said one person was killed and 32 others were injured in the explosions.

"According to the latest information, there are 40 injured ... Eight people remain in hospitals," Zoya Melnikova said.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on August 5. Several days later, a lightning hit the same military facility, causing new blasts.