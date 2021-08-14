UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In Bus Explosion In Russia's Voronezh Rises To 24 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Number of People Injured in Bus Explosion in Russia's Voronezh Rises to 24 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The number of people who sustained wounds during the bus explosion in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh has risen to 24, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Saturday.

The Friday bus explosion resulted in the death of two people.

"The number of victims of the bus explosion in Voronezh rose to 24 people. Yesterday (Friday), two more people sought medical help," Gusev wrote in his Telegram channel.

He added that 16 of the 24 injured remain hospitalized.

