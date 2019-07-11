(@FahadShabbir)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The number of people injured in a bomb-laden car explosion in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin has raised to 38 from previously reported 25, a source in the opposition Syrian Free Army told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the car bomb blast took place in Afrin.

There were also reports claiming that not one but two explosions had taken place: one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda. The source told Sputnik that 11 people were killed.

"The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion has raised to 38, nine of them were taken to a hospital in the Turkish province of Hatay," the source said.