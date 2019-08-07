Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabul Reaches 80 - Afghan Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday raised to 80 people, with women and children being among those wounded, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said.

He said earlier in the day that 34 wounded people had been taken to hospitals.

"The number [of] wounded people reaches to 80 people including women and children," Mayar wrote on Twitter.