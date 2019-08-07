UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Kabul Reaches 95 - Afghan Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabul Reaches 95 - Afghan Health Ministry

The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday raised to 95 people, with women and children being among those wounded, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday raised to 95 people, with women and children being among those wounded, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said.

He said earlier in the day that 80 people had been wounded.

"[The number] of wounded reached to 95, mostly civilians � women and children among them," Mayar wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban, a militant group present in the country, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahed, a Taliban spokesman, wrote on Twitter that a suicide bomber had hit a recruitment center of Afghan forces close to Kabul's sixth police district, leaving "dozens of soldiers killed or wounded."

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Twitter Car Suicide Women

Recent Stories

Wajahat S. Khan is back with an in-depth investiga ..

13 minutes ago

Man kills wife, her alleged paramour in Kohistan

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

German industrial production erodes further in Jun ..

1 minute ago

Enough wheat stock available for GB

21 minutes ago

Militant Who Planned Terror Attack Neutralized in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.