Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabul Reaches 95 - Afghan Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday raised to 95 people, with women and children being among those wounded, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said.

He said earlier in the day that 80 people had been wounded.

"[The number] of wounded reached to 95, mostly civilians � women and children among them," Mayar wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban, a militant group present in the country, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahed, a Taliban spokesman, wrote on Twitter that a suicide bomber had hit a recruitment center of Afghan forces close to Kabul's sixth police district, leaving "dozens of soldiers killed or wounded."