Number of People Injured in Clashes in Bishkek Tops 120 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The number of people injured in clashes between security officials and protesters in Bishkek has exceeded 120, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"More than 120 wounded people have already been admitted to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan, some in serious condition," the ministry's spokesman said.

About half of the victims are security officials, he specified.

"There are no fatalities," the spokesman added.