UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured In Clashes In Bishkek Tops 120 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Number of People Injured in Clashes in Bishkek Tops 120 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The number of people injured in clashes between security officials and protesters in Bishkek has exceeded 120, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"More than 120 wounded people have already been admitted to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan, some in serious condition," the ministry's spokesman said.

About half of the victims are security officials, he specified.

"There are no fatalities," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Bishkek Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

44 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

45 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

59 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

59 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

59 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.