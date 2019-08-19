Number of People Injured in Explosions in Eastern Afghanistan Rises to 66 - Reports

The number of people injured in multiple explosions that hit on Monday the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 66, the Pajhwok news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The number of people injured in multiple explosions that hit on Monday the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 66, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Previous media reports said that 30 people had been injured in the blasts.

No militant group active in the region has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.