UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Injured In Explosions In Eastern Afghanistan Rises To 66 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:49 PM

Number of People Injured in Explosions in Eastern Afghanistan Rises to 66 - Reports

The number of people injured in multiple explosions that hit on Monday the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 66, the Pajhwok news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The number of people injured in multiple explosions that hit on Monday the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 66, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Previous media reports said that 30 people had been injured in the blasts.

No militant group active in the region has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Jalalabad Media

Recent Stories

Two People Wounded by Turkish Airstrikes in Provin ..

2 minutes ago

Working women plead for special quota in Naya Paki ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing to have 20,000 electric taxis in 2020

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) condoles death of ..

2 minutes ago

England unchanged for third Ashes Test as Anderson ..

8 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in RCB areas; 15 notices iss ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.