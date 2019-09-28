Number of People Injured in Fire on Tankers in South Korea Rises to 18 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The number of those wounded as a result of a blaze that broke out on Saturday on two South Korean cargo ships in the southeastern port city of Ulsan has risen to 18, media reported.

Stolt Groenland tanker with 25 sailors on board was transporting oil products from the Cayman Islands and caught fire after an explosion that took place at 01:51 GMT. Russian and Philippine nationals were among crew members on board the ship. All sailors were saved. Shortly after the explosion on Stolt Groenland, the fire spread to another vessel, Singapore-flagged Bow Dalian cargo ship, with 21 people on board, who were promptly evacuated from the site.

Previous reports indicated that nine people were injured as a result of the incidents.

According to the newest data, three sailors, nine port personnel, who were unloading Bow Dalian vessel, one firefighter and five officers of the maritime police were wounded, the Yonhap news agency reported. One of those wounded is in serious condition.

The Russian Consulate General in Busan told Sputnik, citing the tanker's captain, that 10 Russian nationals were on board the vessel, and none of them were injured.