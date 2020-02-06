Number of People Injured in Hard Landing in Istanbul Airport Up to 139 - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A total of 139 people were injured as a result of the hard landing that a plane of the Turkish Pegasus airline made in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday in poor weather conditions, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul, overran the runway during landing, caught fire and broke into three parts. Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that no one was killed in the incident. The airport was closed, and the prosecution is already investigating the incident.

"The aircraft, which made a hard landing at 18:19 [15:19 GMT] in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, carried 183 people: 177 passengers, including two children, and six crew members. The 139 injured people were taken to 18 hospitals in Istanbul," Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter.