Number Of People Injured In Hard Landing Of Russia's Mi-8 Helicopter Up To 15 - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The number of people injured in the hard landing of Russia's Mi-8 helicopter in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has surged to 15, a representative of the regional department of the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The ministry said earlier in the day that six people were injured after the helicopter was forced to make a hard landing in the settlement of Baykit because of a snow tornado. The tail boom and main rotor blades of the helicopter were damaged, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

The Russian Investigative Committed opened a criminal case on violation of air traffic safety rules.

"Fifteen people have sought medial help, two have been hospitalized. They have fractures, splints have been applied. The condition is assessed as moderate," the representative said.

There were 24 people, including three crew members, on board of the helicopter that intended to fly to the Yurubchensk field.

