Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 13, 1 Person Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a blast that hit Kabul on Monday, media reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, all the injured people are employees of the national statistics agency.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the bomb explosion injured six civilians in the Guzargah neighborhood of the Afghan capital. The Tolo news channel said the bomb was planted on a bicycle and appeared to have targeted a bus carrying government employees of the national statistics agency.