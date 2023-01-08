Number of People Injured in Mexico City Metro Train Collision Reaches 23 - City Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Twenty-three people were injured as a result of a metro train collision in the Mexican capital of Mexico City on Saturday, according to a list revealed by the city's public security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

Earlier in the day, two trains collided on Mexico City's third metro line. Media reported that one person died and 14 were injured as a result of the incident. Four people were reportedly trapped in the carriages and all were later rescued.

Prosecutors are investigating the incident.

"On behalf of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, we updated the list of hospitalized people, indicating the Names of the victims and where they were transferred," Harfuch wrote on social media.

There have been four major accidents in the Mexico City metro in the past three years. One of the incidents was a collision of trains at Tacubaya station on March 10, 2020, as a result of which one person died and 41 were injured.