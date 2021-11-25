UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In Mine Accident In Siberia Increases To 44 - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:22 PM

The number of people injured in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to 44, and all of them were taken to hospitals, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik

"According to the updated data, 44 people were injured in an emergency at the mine, and another one died," the spokesman said.

Overall, there were 285 people in the mine. According to emergency services, 48 people still remain inside the Listvyazhnaya mine.

