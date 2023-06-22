Number of People Injured in Paris Explosion Reaches 29 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) At least 29 people have been injured, with four of them in a critical condition, following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the city's police prefecture.

Earlier in the day, BFMTV reported that four people were in critical conditions following the blast. According to prosecutors, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Eyewitnesses said that there was a strong smell of gas.

The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American academy fashion design school. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene.

According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire.

Rescue workers are looking for at least two more people who are still under the rubble, the broadcaster said. About 270 firefighters and 70 fire engines are reportedly being deployed at the scene.

The prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the unintentional infliction of harm, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told BFMTV, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The authorities called on the citizens to avoid the streets surrounding the scene, the broadcaster reported.