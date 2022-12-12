UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In Protests In Peru's Apurimac Exceeds 30 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Number of People Injured in Protests in Peru's Apurimac Exceeds 30 - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The number of those injured in clashes between the police and protesters in Peru's southern region of Apurimac now exceeds 30 people, regional governor Baltazar Lantaron Nunez said.

Demonstrations are taking place against the post-impeachment Peruvian leadership, calling for a snap presidential election. The Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) said on Sunday that protesters had staged violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport, set fire to the transmitter and fuel room and surrounded a terminal where dozens of police officers and company employees were present.

"More than 30 people sustained injuries," Lantaron told Radio Programas del Peru broadcaster on Sunday evening.

According to Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, at least two people died in clashes at the airport, both teenagers aged 15 and 18.

About 150 police officers have come from the Peruvian capital, Lima, to aid local law enforcement agencies, the RPP said.

On Monday, new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid ongoing protests.

Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, and Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Related Topics

Election Injured Fire Prime Minister Police Governor Parliament Vote Company Died Lima Same Peru Dina July December Criminals Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

4 seconds ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

6 minutes ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

1 hour ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

1 hour ago
 PakVSEng: England defeat Pakistan in Second Test

PakVSEng: England defeat Pakistan in Second Test

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.