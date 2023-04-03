UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In St. Petersburg Cafe Blast Rises To 32 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The explosion at a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg, which resulted in the death of one person, left a total of 32 people injured, the Russian Health Ministry informs.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.

The health ministry said late on Sunday night that 30 people were injured by the blast. A source told Sputnik that Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by the explosion.

"According to the latest data, in St. Petersburg, as a result of the incident in a cafe, 32 people were injured, one person died. The condition of 10 victims is assessed as severe; 16 are in moderate condition, including a 14-year-old girl; 5 people are in stable condition," the health ministry said on Monday.

