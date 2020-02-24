Number of People Injured in Two Earthquakes in Northwestern Iran Reaches 104 - University

UrduPoint.com
The number of people injured in Iran's Khoy County as a result of the two recent earthquakes has reached 104, a head of Khoy University of Medical Sciences said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people injured in Iran's Khoy County as a result of the two recent earthquakes has reached 104, a head of Khoy University of Medical Sciences said on Monday.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake took place at 05:52 GMT with its epicenter located 141 kilometers (87.6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometers to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp.

It was followed by a 6.0-magnitude quake on the Turkish-Iranian border, with the Turkish health minister saying that nine people were killed and 50 others injured.

"The final number of victims in yesterday's two earthquakes in this country reached 104 people," the head of the University of Medical Sciences said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The media added that numerous buildings were partially or completely destroyed in 43 areas of Khoy and Salmas Counties.

