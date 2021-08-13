Number of People Killed by Flooding in Turkey Up to 17 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The death toll from heavy rains and floods in northern Turkey has risen to 17, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"The number of people killed in the floods in Kastamonu, Sinop, and Bartın has reached 17," Erdogan wrote on Telegram.

The search and rescue operations in the area of the disaster were underway, he added.

So far, hundreds of residents in flood-hit areas have been evacuated, and multiple villages have suffered power outages. The floods also severely damaged public infrastructure, including some buildings and bridges.