UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Killed In Baghdad Hospital Fire Rises To 90 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Number of People Killed in Baghdad Hospital Fire Rises to 90 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll from the hospital fire in the Iraqi capital has increased to 90, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The latest update on casualties from the Iraqi Interior Ministry earlier in the day stated 82 people killed and 110 others injured.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad in the early hours of Sunday. It was reportedly caused by an explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has suspended Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, as well as the hospital's head and several Baghdad officials, as they are being probed.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Interior Ministry Baghdad Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

1 minute ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

1 minute ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

31 minutes ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

3 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.