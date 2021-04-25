Number of People Killed in Baghdad Hospital Fire Rises to 90 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll from the hospital fire in the Iraqi capital has increased to 90, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The latest update on casualties from the Iraqi Interior Ministry earlier in the day stated 82 people killed and 110 others injured.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad in the early hours of Sunday. It was reportedly caused by an explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has suspended Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, as well as the hospital's head and several Baghdad officials, as they are being probed.