Number of People Killed in Kabul Bombings Up to 7, 21 People Injured - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) At least seven people were killed and 21 others were wounded as three explosions hit the Afghan capital of Kabul early on Thursday, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, said.

"As a result of today's explosions in Kabul, seven people have been killed and 21 more have been wounded," Mayar wrote on Twitter, adding that all the wounded people were receiving required treatment in hospitals.

"Five women and a child are among those killed," the official said.

The first bombing took place as a suicide attacker targeted a bus, carrying government employees, in Kabul's 16th police district. The second attack happened in the same area after first responders arrived to help evacuate the victims.

The third explosion targeted the city's ninth police district, according to the Interior Ministry.

No militant group has claimed responsibility so far.