UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Killed In Kabul Bombings Up To 7, 21 People Injured - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Number of People Killed in Kabul Bombings Up to 7, 21 People Injured - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) At least seven people were killed and 21 others were wounded as three explosions hit the Afghan capital of Kabul early on Thursday, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, said.

"As a result of today's explosions in Kabul, seven people have been killed and 21 more have been wounded," Mayar wrote on Twitter, adding that all the wounded people were receiving required treatment in hospitals.

"Five women and a child are among those killed," the official said.

The first bombing took place as a suicide attacker targeted a bus, carrying government employees, in Kabul's 16th police district. The second attack happened in the same area after first responders arrived to help evacuate the victims.

The third explosion targeted the city's ninth police district, according to the Interior Ministry.

No militant group has claimed responsibility so far.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Interior Ministry Twitter Suicide Same Women All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 July 2019

36 minutes ago

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

11 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

11 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.