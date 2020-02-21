UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Recovered From Coronavirus Disease In Singapore Rises To 57 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Number of People Recovered From Coronavirus Disease in Singapore Rises to 57 - Ministry

The number of people who have been fully cured of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in Singapore has reached 47 after ten more people were released from hospitals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The number of people who have been fully cured of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in Singapore has reached 47 after ten more people were released from hospitals.

"To date, a total of 47 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," the statement read.

According to the Health Ministry, contact tracing for confirmed cases is ongoing, and all people who had contacts with those infected will be quarantined for 14 days.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and infected some 76,000 people.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Singapore December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

31 minutes ago

Abdul Haseeb appointed as PIO RTI

1 minute ago

Ban imposed on illegal mining, transportation

1 minute ago

Qasim Khan Suri visits Quetta Civil Hospital to in ..

1 minute ago

Canadian Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Evacuees Arriv ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.