Number of People Recovered From Coronavirus Disease in Singapore Rises to 57 - Ministry

The number of people who have been fully cured of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in Singapore has reached 47 after ten more people were released from hospitals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The number of people who have been fully cured of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in Singapore has reached 47 after ten more people were released from hospitals.

"To date, a total of 47 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," the statement read.

According to the Health Ministry, contact tracing for confirmed cases is ongoing, and all people who had contacts with those infected will be quarantined for 14 days.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and infected some 76,000 people.