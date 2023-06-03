Number of People to Be Evacuated in Japan Due to Typhoon Mawar Rises to 400,000 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) An order to evacuate has been issued for 343,700 people in Japan's Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo and 70,000 people in Aichi Prefecture in the country's central part due to heavy rains caused by powerful typhoon Mawar, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The fourth out of five possible danger levels has been declared in Saitama Prefecture, with local residents being urged to move to shelters while it is still possible. In Aichi Prefecture, the highest alert level has been declared. The local authorities are calling on citizens to occupy the safest possible places without going outside.

In Tokyo, the evacuation has not been declared, but citizens of the Japanese capital are still feeling the impact of the typhoon due to the squally wind and heavy rains, with umbrellas and waterproof raincoats being useless, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In Wakayama Prefecture, where the highest alert level has also been declared, two persons are considered missing. They have been presumably carried away by a river.