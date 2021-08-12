UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Treated In ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled In 2021 - ICRC

The number of injured people treated in Afghan health facilities, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has doubled during the first half of 2021, compared to the same period of last year, Eloi Fillion, the head of ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday

"We can't give a comprehensive number of all casualties in the country.

However, the number of people wounded treated in Health facilities supported by ICRC have doubled during the first 6 months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020," Fillion said, adding that Afghanistan remains among the most dangerous countries in the world for civilians.

The ICRC official mentioned that over 4,000 injured people have been treated at 15 ICRC-supported health centers from August 1-10 amid a recent upscale in violence between the government forces and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia)

