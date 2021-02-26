Number of People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Morocco Surpasses 3Mln - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) More than 3 million people have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Morocco, the national Ministry of Health said.

"The number of vaccinated people stands at 3,160,479," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

Morocco has already authorized the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus: developed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

The vaccination campaign was launched on January 28, with King Mohammed VI being one of the first who got a dose of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Morocco has confirmed more than 482,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 8,500 fatalities.