UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Morocco Surpasses 3Mln - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

Number of People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Morocco Surpasses 3Mln - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) More than 3 million people have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Morocco, the national Ministry of Health said.

"The number of vaccinated people stands at 3,160,479," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

Morocco has already authorized the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus: developed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

The vaccination campaign was launched on January 28, with King Mohammed VI being one of the first who got a dose of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Morocco has confirmed more than 482,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 8,500 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Morocco January March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

4 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

4 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

4 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

4 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.