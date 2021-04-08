Number of People Who Died After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine in Austria Stands at 63 - Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The number of people, who had died after getting a vaccine against the coronavirus in Austria between December 27 and April 2, has reached 63, the Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care said.

Last week, the body reported about 55 deaths registered after the vaccination against the coronavirus.

"The Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care has received reports about 63 fatalities soon after the vaccination against COVID-19 (57 with the BioNTech/Pfizer drug, 3 with Moderna and 3 with AstraZeneca," the agency said in a report on Wednesday.

In four cases, autopsy ruled out the link between the death and the vaccine, 16 deceased people received a vaccine during the incubation period of COVID-19 that turned out fatal for them. In 23 cases, the vaccinated people had serious diseases that are thought to have caused the death, 20 more cases are being currently studied. To sum up, no link between the vaccines and the recorded fatalities has been confirmed.

At the same time, the federal office reported about 18,063 cases of adverse effects following the vaccination.