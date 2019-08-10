UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Wounded In Blast At Ammo Depot In Russia's Achinsk Up To 9 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Number of People Wounded in Blast at Ammo Depot in Russia's Achinsk Up to 9 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The number of people wounded in an explosion at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory rose to 10 people, while four of them were injured, a spokesperson of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on Monday, leaving 12 people injured. However, on Friday, the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military Districе said that lightning hit an ammunition rack. Nine people were injured in a blast near a railroad on the Uluy-Achinsk section in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and four of them were hospitalized, a spokesperson for the local emergency service has told Sputnik.

"As a result of the following shockwave, 10 people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that six other people had been treated as outpatients.

According to the spokesperson, the blast damaged railroad tracks, a train's windows and five cars.

"On Saturday, we plan to continue searching for, collecting and reclaiming unexploded 122-mm and 152-mm caliber projectiles," the spokesperson pointed out.

