Number of Police Casualties in Afghanistan Significantly Drops - Acting Interior Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) There is a significant decrease in national and local police casualties in Afghanistan this year, acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said on Saturday at a briefing.

"Security and defense forces have failed the Taliban-led operation and this year the level of national police casualties has decreased by 11 percent and [the number of casualties among] Afghan Local Police (ALP) decreased by 26 percent," Andarabi said, adding that the crime rate decreased by 21 percent.

In addition, the minister noted the success in combating drug traffic, saying that poppy cultivation decreased by 38 percent compared to the previous year, and 96 narcotics factories and laboratories as well as 30 large reserves, were discovered and destroyed.