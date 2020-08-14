Number of Policemen Injured During Belarusian Protests Rises to 121 - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The number of police officers injured during the protests in Belarus from August 9 to 13 has increased to 121, over 90 criminal cases have been initiated, the republic's interior ministry said on Friday.

