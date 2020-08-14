UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Policemen Injured During Belarusian Protests Rises To 121 - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Number of Policemen Injured During Belarusian Protests Rises to 121 - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The number of police officers injured during the protests in Belarus from August 9 to 13 has increased to 121, over 90 criminal cases have been initiated, the republic's interior ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the riots from August 9 to 13, 121 police officers were injured. Investigative authorities have initiated over 90 criminal cases. A legal assessment will be given to all illegal acts," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Interior Ministry Belarus August Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

IOM Launches $10.3Mln Appeal to Aid Migrant Worker ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.