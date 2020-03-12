The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal is getting close to 80, according to the country's Health Ministry

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases stands at 78, per the ministry's data.

Most of the cases 44 have been registered in the northern part of the country, with the other 23 being from the central region, where the capital of Lisbon is located.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.