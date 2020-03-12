UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 80 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 80 - Health Ministry

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal is getting close to 80, according to the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal is getting close to 80, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases stands at 78, per the ministry's data.

Most of the cases 44 have been registered in the northern part of the country, with the other 23 being from the central region, where the capital of Lisbon is located.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Related Topics

World Lisbon Portugal From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pentagon Cancels All Public Tours Due to Coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee takes up recovery cases, ..

3 minutes ago

President condoles with Babar Awan

3 minutes ago

NAB arrests Mir Shakilur Rehman

3 minutes ago

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan takes ..

8 minutes ago

US Pauses All International Exchange Programs Due ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.