Number of Protesters Detained in Hong Kong Rises to 1,187 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The number of people who have been detained in Hong Kong since mass protests erupted in June has reached 1,187, Chinese media reported on Thursday.

The latest detentions took place earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency said.

Police reportedly detained four men between the ages of 22-44 who are suspected of illegal assembly, attacks on people, inflicting body injuries as well as conspiring to attack other people.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill that had sparked the unrest as part of the efforts to ease tensions between protesters and police.

However, protesters said that they would continue rallying until she met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.