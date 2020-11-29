Number of Protesters Detained in Paris Reaches 46, 23 Officers Injured - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Police in the French capital have detained 46 people during the violent protests against the new legislation criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, the Paris Police Prefecture said on Saturday, confirming that 23 officers had sustained injuries.

The latest police update earlier in the day stated nine people detained.

"As of 7:45 p.m. [18:45 GMT], 46 arrests had been carried out over violence against law enforcement, infliction of damage, and possession of prohibited weapons, among other offenses," the police said on Twitter.

A follow-up tweet said 23 police officers had sustained injuries during the protests.

Protests are underway in France, most actively in Paris. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 37 officers had sustained injuries during the protests nationwide.

The rallies in Paris have grown into unrest and clashes with police, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.