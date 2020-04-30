UrduPoint.com
Number Of Recovered COVID-19 Patients In Israel Exceeds Those Infected - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Israel on Wednesday rose by 52 and amounted to 15,834, while the number of recoveries grew by 304 people, bringing the total to 8,233, thus exceeding the daily number of those infected for the first time since the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry said.

Three people died in the course of the day, the death toll now stands at 215.

According to the ministry's evening update, 115 patients are in critical condition, with 90 of those infected being on ventilators.

Israel has already begun to ease lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are allowed to play sports outside in groups of no more than two. On Sunday, the country also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, with the exception of malls.

