Number Of Recovered COVID-19 Patients In Israel Twice More Than Active Cases - Ministry

Number of Recovered COVID-19 Patients in Israel Twice More Than Active Cases - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Israel has increased by 136, reaching 10,873, making it more than two times bigger than the current number of active cases, 5,286, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, one patient with COVID-19 passed away, bringing the death toll to 240.

Meanwhile, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has reached 16,381.

Since April 19, Israel has been gradually relaxing measures against COVID-19. Earlier in the day, the country opened its markets and shopping malls.

