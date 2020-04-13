Number of Recoveries From COVID-19 in Libya Rises to 9 - Center for Disease Control

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Libya has increased to nine, the Tripoli-based National Center For Disease Control has said in a press release as the number of confirmed cases in the country remains 25.

"Number of recoveries from the virus has reached 9," the center said.

The center added that its laboratory had received 11 new samples that all tested negative for COVID-19.

To date, Libya's health authorities have confirmed 25 coronavirus cases, including one coronavirus-related death.

The authorities conducted more than 500 tests for COVID-19.

So far, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in North Africa has been registered in Egypt (2,065) and Algeria (1,914), with 159 and 293 fatalities, respectively.

Morocco has confirmed 1,661 coronavirus cases with 118 deaths, while the total number of cases in Tunisia has reached 707, including 31 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.