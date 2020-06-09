UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Recoveries Surpasses 700 - Transnistria's Coronavirus Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

Number of Recoveries Surpasses 700 - Transnistria's Coronavirus Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Seven patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) - down from 21 the day before - bringing the number of recoveries to 701, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by three - down from eight the day before - to 1,035, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 400,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 6.9 million.

Related Topics

World March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

5 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.