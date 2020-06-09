(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Seven patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) - down from 21 the day before - bringing the number of recoveries to 701, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by three - down from eight the day before - to 1,035, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 39, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 400,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 6.9 million.