Number Of Refugees Fleeing Venezuela Increases To 4.3Mln - UN Special Envoy

Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:28 PM

Number of Refugees Fleeing Venezuela Increases to 4.3Mln - UN Special Envoy

The number of Venezuelan refugees sheltering in neighboring countries in South America and the Caribbean has swelled to 4.3 million, United Nations Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants Eduardo Stein said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The number of Venezuelan refugees sheltering in neighboring countries in South America and the Caribbean has swelled to 4.3 million, United Nations Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants Eduardo Stein said on Thursday.

"As of today, there is no end in sight to this massive population movement, which includes an increasing number of people with vulnerabilities, many of them in need of international protection," Stein said in a statement. "The number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela has now reached 4.3 million and is growing by the day."

Stein pointed out that the countries most affected by this population movement are in Latin America, in particular the Andean region, and in the Caribbean.

Stein urged Venezuela's neighbors to maintain flexible entry policies, given that many Venezuelans face considerable difficulties in complying with entry requirements.

Venezuela faces a US-led effort to oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader and a self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido. The United States has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country's assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to effect a forced change in government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

