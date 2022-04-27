Number of Refugees From DPR, LPR, Ukraine in Russia Exceeds 1Mln - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The number of refugees who left the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) and Ukraine for Russia has surpassed one million, the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of 06:00 Moscow time (03:00 GMT), 1,004,000 refugees have crossed the Russian state border since the beginning of the conflict, including 182,000 children," an emergency services representative said.