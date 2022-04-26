Number of Refugees From Ukraine in Europe to Double to 10Mln Soon - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The number of refugees arriving from Ukraine to Europe will soon double to 10 million people, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev predicted.

"Almost 5 million Ukrainian migrants have already arrived in Europe.

In the near future, their number will grow to 10 million," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Most Ukrainians who came to the West believe that the Europeans should support and endow them, and when they are forced to work, they begin to rebel," he added.